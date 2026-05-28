WWE Announces EVOLVE Succession III For Next Month

During Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE on Tubi, EVOLVE Foreman Timothy Thatcher announced that the company’s Succession III special will take place on Wednesday, June 24th. This announcement confirms earlier reports from the beginning of the month by BodySlam+ (False Finish). As is customary, both the EVOLVE Women’s Championship and the EVOLVE Championship will be on the line.

WWE EVOLVE Succession II aired on March 4th and featured Harlem Lewis defeating Jensen. Additionally, Kendal Grey and Jackson Drake successfully defended their titles against PJ Vasa and Cappuccino Jones, respectively.

Episodes of WWE EVOLVE, including the Succession specials, air on Tubi on Wednesday nights. No matches have been announced yet for Succession III. Currently, the WWE EVOLVE Champion is Aaron Rourke, and the WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion is Wendy Choo.