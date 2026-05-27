Backstage News On Potential WWE Storyline Direction For Maxxine Dupri

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Maxxine Dupri is set to join The Vision. He noted that the recent episode of WWE RAW continued to hint at a potential association between Dupri and World Tag Team Champion Austin Theory.

Meltzer mentioned that, while this was intended as a tease, it seemed viewers were not supposed to know they would be leaving together.

For those who missed it, Dupri and her Alpha Academy stablemates were featured in a backstage segment where WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman was leading Austin Theory away after RAW General Manager Adam Pearce instructed him to go home. After Theory attacked several members of the roster in his quest for revenge on behalf of the injured Logan Paul, he exchanged a glance with Dupri before walking off. Otis commented that Theory “smells like bad news,” while Dupri defended him by saying he “just has a lot going on,” leaving Otis and Akira Tozawa confused.

Dupri has appeared in the background of several backstage segments over the last few months, particularly during her feud with Natalya. The hints re-emerged on the May 4th RAW when the two were seen talking in the background of a segment.

The Vision has been facing challenges due to a depleted roster from injuries, with Bronson Reed and Paul currently sidelined. Breakker was also out of action from after the Royal Rumble until his return at WrestleMania 42, where he helped GUNTHER defeat Seth Rollins.