Brock Lesnar Announced For Rare Public Appearance

Emerald Park Home Hardware has announced that former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will make a rare public appearance for a meet-and-greet at the store on Thursday, May 28th. Lesnar will be available for photos and autographs from 4 PM to 6 PM.

The announcement reads, “We are beyond thrilled to be hosting the internationally recognized sports icon, Brock Lesnar, this Thursday, May 28th from 4pm – 6pm! Stop by for a pic and autograph – It’s going to be EPIC!”

Recently, Lesnar appeared on WWE RAW in a video addressing his “retirement.” He explained that he had been decisively defeated by Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42, leading him to believe it was time to retire. However, he later realized that going out in that manner did not sit well with him. Now, he is making a comeback and vowing to defeat Femi, asserting that Femi will face a “humbled, retired Beast.”

Lesnar and Femi will face off once more at WWE Clash in Italy on Sunday, May 31st. The event will take place at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. It will be broadcast live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally, with the first hour available on ESPN.