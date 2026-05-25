Backstage Update On Enzo Amore And Big Cass Heading Back To WWE

Speculation surrounding a possible WWE comeback for Enzo Amore continues to grow following reports that the former WWE star has recently been spending time at the WWE Performance Center.

According to Fightful.com, independent wrestling promoters have reportedly been informed that Enzo is no longer accepting the type of bookings he would normally take on the indie circuit. That development has fueled increasing belief among promoters that a WWE return could potentially be in motion.

The report follows recent sightings of Enzo at the WWE Performance Center last week, which immediately sparked discussion regarding a possible reunion with his longtime tag team partner Big Bill — formerly known in WWE as Big Cass.

There is reportedly internal interest within World Wrestling Entertainment in bringing the duo back together, particularly as the company continues evaluating ways to strengthen its tag team division following several roster departures over the past year.

Sources noted that both Enzo and Bill still maintain strong relationships with a number of WWE producers dating back to their original WWE NXT run, where the duo became one of the brand’s most popular acts before transitioning to the main roster.

The timing has also intensified speculation because Big Bill’s contract with All Elite Wrestling is still believed to be nearing expiration, with previous reports indicating his current deal could expire in late May or early June.

Enzo and Cass became one of WWE’s breakout tag teams during the mid-2010s thanks to their strong crowd reactions, promo chemistry, and popularity on both NXT and the WWE main roster before splitting in 2017.

At this stage, no official WWE signing or return announcement has been confirmed.