New CM Punk Workout Video Sparks Buzz About WWE Return

CM Punk appears to be preparing for his WWE return in impressive physical condition, with new fan-shot footage circulating online showing the former world champion looking significantly more muscular during a recent workout session.

Punk has been absent from World Wrestling Entertainment programming since the Raw after WrestleMania 42 on April 20, where he had a tense in-ring confrontation with Cody Rhodes.

Reports in recent weeks have indicated that Punk’s absence is related to scheduled time off rather than injury concerns. He was quietly removed from promotional material for WWE’s European Summer Tour as well as several June episodes of WWE Raw.

Now, a fan-captured workout clip shared on X has reignited discussion surrounding Punk’s eventual comeback. In the footage, Punk can be seen training in the background while sporting a noticeably bulkier upper body compared to his most recent television appearance.

Fans online quickly pointed out the visible increase in muscle definition around Punk’s shoulders and arms, with many speculating he has spent his time away focusing heavily on conditioning ahead of his next WWE run.

While WWE has not officially confirmed Punk’s return date, the company is currently advertising him for several summer Raw events, including the July 6 show in his hometown of Chicago.

Punk’s eventual return remains one of the most anticipated developments on WWE television following the post-WrestleMania creative shakeups involving Roman Reigns, Gunther, and Jacob Fatu.