WWE Interest Reportedly Emerges Amid FTR AEW Contract Uncertainty

FTR may be approaching a major crossroads in All Elite Wrestling following their loss at AEW Double or Nothing.

As seen during Sunday night’s pay-per-view, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler dropped the AEW World Tag Team Championships to Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in a brutal “I Quit” match.

According to a new report from BodySlam.net, sources familiar with the situation stated that FTR signed a four-year contract with AEW back in 2023 and are now believed to be nearing the option year attached to that agreement.

The report added that the team’s status has become a growing topic of interest behind the scenes as questions surrounding their long-term future begin surfacing.

Per BodySlam.net:

“Sources close to the situation describe FTR as believing their value and consistency over the last several years should place them among AEW’s top-tier acts financially. There has also reportedly been at least preliminary interest from WWE communicated through mutual contacts as the situation continues to draw attention internally.”

FTR has remained one of AEW’s cornerstone tag teams since arriving in the company in 2020, building a résumé that includes multiple AEW World Tag Team Championship reigns alongside title runs in promotions such as Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and AAA.

Despite the growing speculation, the report stressed there is currently no indication that an exit from AEW is imminent. However, the uncertainty surrounding the option year has reportedly increased internal interest regarding what comes next for the decorated tag team.

FTR previously enjoyed a successful run in WWE as The Revival before departing the company in 2020.