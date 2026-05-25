Photo: Bronson Reed Looks Completely Transformed In New WWE Tease

Bronson Reed has sparked major fan reaction online after sharing a new training photo showcasing an impressive physique transformation during his ongoing absence from WWE Raw.

The Raw star posted the image to X along with the caption: “Break the internet.”

The photo features Reed appearing noticeably leaner and more muscular while still maintaining his trademark powerhouse frame, with many fans immediately commenting on the visible increase in conditioning and overall size.

Reed has not appeared on WWE television since his most recent run alongside The Vision earlier this year.

The former WWE NXT standout has remained sidelined since suffering a torn distal biceps in his right arm during a February episode of Raw. WWE has not officially announced a timetable for his in-ring return.

Before the injury, Reed had been working as part of The Vision faction alongside Logan Paul and Austin Theory. The group continues to be prominently featured on Raw, with Paul and Theory currently holding the WWE World Tag Team Championships after successfully retaining against The Street Profits at Saturday Night’s Main Event last weekend.

Bron Breakker has largely filled the faction’s featured singles role during Reed’s absence, including making a major save appearance during SNME XLIV.

Reed originally won the NXT North American Championship in 2021 before being surprisingly released later that same year. He later rebuilt momentum through successful runs in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as Jonah and in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling before returning to WWE in 2022.