John Cena Opens Up About Creative Risks During Final WWE Run

John Cena has opened up about the creative thinking behind his shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, admitting that fan reaction ultimately pushed him back toward the version of himself audiences had known for years.

Speaking during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Cena discussed wanting his villainous turn to feel grounded and believable rather than relying on dramatic cosmetic changes.

“A lot of fans didn’t, and honestly, talking about that—when I did turn heel, I tried to do it in the most realistic manner. There are many, many different ways I could have gone, but I kind of stayed as myself. I didn’t change up the uniform. I didn’t change up the music. And I started to try to find a real place of why I would choose a non-virtuous path. Me being frustrated with the audience after all these years of being such a polarizing character seemed like the strongest connection. And the audience got a taste of it and they’re like, ‘No, we want the old you back.’”

Cena’s heel run became one of WWE’s biggest talking points throughout 2025, particularly because he largely maintained the same presentation and demeanor fans had associated with him during his babyface run, while shifting his motivations and attitude instead.

The former WWE Champion also reflected on his willingness to embrace creative risks throughout his career, noting that he rarely pushed back against storyline ideas presented to him.

“I always like new creative challenges. That’s why, very rarely—I honestly don’t think I’ve said no to any sort of creative decision in WWE. I’ve always tried to embrace it and do the best I can, right up until my final moment of tapping out with fulfillment on my face, which got very mixed reviews as well. I always enjoy a creative challenge, and I’m not afraid to take those risks.”

Cena officially retired from in-ring competition in late 2025 following his loss to Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Since stepping away from active competition, Cena has continued working with WWE in an ambassador-style role while balancing his growing Hollywood career.