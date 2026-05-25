Pat McAfee And Wife Welcome New Son To The World Following Serious Health Issues

Pat McAfee shared the following via social media to announce the birth of his new son following scary health complications:

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“Please help @MrsMcAfeeShow, Mackenzie, and I welcome Midas Robert McAfee to our family.. Due to Samantha having a high risk pregnancy and severe preeclampsia, the decision was made to have an emergency C-Section on Friday night. Baby boy officially entered the world on May 22nd at 10:42PM as a 6lb 6oz screaming young legend… 10 Toes, 10 Fingers, full head of hair.”

“Literally in his first moments of life, Midas was working… He was able to get his O2 Levels high enough to be able to come hang with us in our room and because of that we got to do all of the immediate magical newborn moments.. Skin to skin, 10,000 kisses, tons of love, all of that.. inevitably, since he came into the world at 36 Weeks (40 is full term), he had to develop his lungs a little bit more, get some fluid out of him, and adjust a bit to life outside of Sam’s stomach.. So, he was sent to the NICU to help the transition from the womb to the world.”

“As mom was recovering like a badass from the mind boggling C-Section surgery, little dude was DAHN the hall.. They put a CPAP on our guy, a feeding tube, and put him in a heated pod with a heating lamp to help him develop a bit more. There wasn’t much I could do other than bring positive vibes as I bounced back and forth between the 2.”

“Watching Samantha battle thru her recovery has been nothing short of inspiring, WE APPRECIATE YOU @MrsMcAfeeShow, I will be sure that our kids will know how much you went thru for them.. And every time I went and saw boy, I couldn’t help but fantasize about what his life could become.. So many dreams and opportunities waiting for this young stud. We had a sneaky suspicion that he was a dawg and a fighter but, it is a bit scary to see your baby hooked up to so many “very serious” things.. He ended up staying roughly 36 hours in the NICU before being released back to our room… a FULL CELEBRATION occured. We’ve been floating around this room.. sleeping and burping and feeding and changing diapers ever since. We’re looking to get back home to our 3 year old baby girl today or tomorrow. We can’t wait for her to meet her baby brother.. Her grandparents have been doing a PHENOMENAL job of keeping her informed and also distracted while we’ve been living in this hospital.. we are VERY THANKFUL for them.”

“The name “Midas” has been the name I’d hoped to name my baby boy, if I was to ever have kids, since my Freshman year of high school when Mrs Nonnenberg (RIP Legend) taught me about Greek Mythology.. Like most, when you come from not a lot, the thought of everything you touch becoming gold was certainly an immediate draw for me but in this world that we live in, gold can only come from working your ass off, getting lucky, and having great folks around you. The name is perfect for the boy that Sam and I would like to raise. He will be an asset to society, he will treat folks right, and he will work his ass off to help his community achieve their own form of “gold.”

““Robert” is a tribute to Samantha’s dad and best friend.. A man that we lost way too soon a couple of years back and will now live on forever thru Mighty Midas. Midas will know his grandfather thru our stories and pictures.. and we know Bob will be looking out for Midas for all of time.”

“So on this Memorial Day we say Thank You to those who gave everything to this country that we call home.. and we will use their stories as guidance for our young boy about a life lived right.”

“We Love You Midas… Welcome to the McAfee family. We will do everything we can for you, brother.”

“p.s. Midas has already watched the closest Indy 500 of all time. The Vegas Golden Knights HUGE game 3 comeback… AND of course, Top Gun Maverick.”