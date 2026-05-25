Backstage Injury Updates Following WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

According to Rope Break, several WWE talents sustained injuries during Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special, including WWE World Tag Team Champion Logan Paul and Sol Ruca.

The report reveals that Paul suffered a leg injury while defending The Vision’s tag team titles against The Street Profits.

Additionally, Ruca appears to have sustained an undisclosed injury during her non-title match against Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch at the same event. Ruca won the match by disqualification after Lynch attacked her with the title belt. The specifics of Ruca’s injury remain unknown at this time.

The report does not specify the nature or severity of Paul’s leg injury, and further details are being collected. The Vision successfully retained their titles after Austin Theory pinned Montez Ford.

An injury layoff could come at an inconvenient time for Ruca, as shortly after Lynch’s attack, Nick Aldis announced that Adam Pearce had booked a rematch between Lynch and Ruca for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title at Clash in Italy this week. It is currently unclear if Ruca’s reported injury will prevent her from participating in the scheduled title bout.

For now, the match between Lynch and Ruca remains on the card for WWE Clash in Italy. The premium live event is set to take place on Sunday, May 31st, at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy.

The show will air live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally, with the first hour also available on ESPN.