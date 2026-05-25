Matt Hardy Explains Why Danhausen Is Thriving In WWE

TNA Wrestling star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently discussed how WWE handles Danhausen during an episode of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”

Hardy said, “You got to get it while it’s hot, man. Who knows how long his run is, but the most important thing is that they’re not burning him out in a capacity of being in the ring, where he’s being forced to wrestle over and over. He’s an attraction, he’s a novelty, and use him as such. Myself and Bray, we were fighting to be used more like novelties and do shit like Danhausen is doing right now, when we were the Eaters of Worlds, but then, like, ‘Well, you guys are both big stars, I need you on TV. Go wrestle, go wrestle, go wrestle, go wrestle.’ And honestly, they have nailed the Danhausen news right now, and the way he’s a big star and got everybody talking. His stocks are rising, his equity is growing every single week, and they’re doing the right thing.”

On the crossover with The New York Knicks:

“Lucky for him, you know, the Knicks dropped the ball, and they helped bring legitimacy to his curse. So, yeah, it’s okay, especially this crossover stuff, that is what you want a character like that to do, especially someone who is so gimmicky like Danhausen.”

On AEW not using him well:

“I’m super happy for him that he is succeeding so much, especially, I’m still blown away. I said this; I was preaching to the choir when he was in AEW. I was like, ‘How do you not figure out a way to utilize this guy who’s entertaining as hell on your show? It doesn’t even have to be in a wrestling way, you know? How do you not utilize him? Like, wrestling is a variety. It is best when it is a variety show.’ I say that over and over, and Danhausen, he’s not going to be f***ing five-star f***ing banger main event guy, that is not his role, his role is different, but that does not mean he’s not contributing. That does not mean people are going to watch and they’re going to see Danhausen go, ‘Wow, this guy’s f***ing really interesting. What does he do? Oh, WWE? I’d like to see if he’s on it. Let me check it out.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)