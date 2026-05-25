Sami Zayn Defends “Silly” WWE Storyline

WWE veteran Sami Zayn appeared on “Huge Pop!” with Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas to discuss various topics, including his enjoyment of The Gingerbread Man storyline.

Zayn said, “I don’t know. I think context is kind of key for all of these things, right? Like a couple of weeks ago — I think these are maybe even back to back weeks, I get the timeline messed up sometimes in my head. But the one week when Trick and Little Yachty came out with the Gingerbread Man, and then I ended up being under the outfit and I attacked them with the cane and all that, I thought that was great. And then the following week, I just had the Gingerbread Man mannequin in the ring and whatever, and then beat up the Gingerbread mannequin. So in both cases, a Gingerbread Man is kind of — I don’t want to say the focal part of it but kind of, right? Like, there’s this serious WrestleMania program for a United States Championship that involves a Gingerbread Man. On paper, sounds kind of silly. But the week we did it where it was me under the suit and I’m dancing and then I clocked those guys, I thought that was great. And then the following week with the mannequin, it felt a little bit more lifeless to me. Not as great, maybe a little silly. I don’t know. It’s kind of like week to week and it’s all in execution.”

On doing silly things in wrestling:

“I don’t think the concept of involving a Gingerbread Man on its own is ridiculous because this is pro-wrestling. And we do all kinds of fun things that maybe if you were on the internet and you were scrolling Twitter or whatever and you saw a clip of guys in a ring with a Gingerbread Man, you’d be like, ‘What?’ But in the world of wrestling, there’s context and it kind of makes sense. And sometimes these things get really over, actually. So I don’t think the concept of the Gingerbread Man by itself is ridiculous or silly. It’s all in execution on a week-to-week basis. But I thought that week where the Gingerbread Man showed up with the bus and he was dapping up Trick, and then he had his own locker room and then I’m dancing and having all this fun and I’m just part of the celebration because the Gingerbread Man is there to troll me, essentially, and make fun of me… But you know what I’m saying? I thought that was all a good piece of business and it was all fun. So I don’t take a look at things like, ‘A Gingerbread Man?,’ and dismiss them. I just think it’s all in how you execute it and you put your best forward to commit. And when you commit, you can make things good if you’re good. And I work with a lot of really good people. So a lot of times we can turn this stuff into really, really good things.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)