WWE Raw Updates For May 25, 2026

WWE has added a new match and a major opening segment to the lineup for this Monday’s episode of Raw.

On Sunday, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media to reveal the latest additions for the May 25 episode of the red brand.

Among the announcements is a new women’s tag team bout that will see Bayley team up with Lyra Valkyria to take on The Judgment Day members Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

That wasn’t the only update.

Pearce also confirmed that Oba Femi will open Monday night’s show. Femi had already been advertised to appear live, but it’s now official that he will kick things off when Raw goes on the air.

Another featured segment previously announced for the show is the contract signing between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu ahead of their upcoming Tribal Combat showdown at Clash in Italy.

The May 25, 2026 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw will take place from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.