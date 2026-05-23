WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results – May 23, 2026

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event returns tonight.

The latest Saturday Night’s Main Event special goes down this evening at 8/7c on Peacock and YouTube from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

On tap for tonight’s show is Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab, The Vision (c) vs. The Street Profits for the WWE World Tag Team Championships, Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Scream Mode (c) vs. Irresistible Forces for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, as well as Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Opener

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ flashes on the screen to get things started as always. We then dive head-first into nostalgia-ville, as we see a well-produced compilation of key moments from Saturday Night’s Main Event over the years, blending into the storylines heading into the matches scheduled for tonight.

Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab

Michael Cole welcomes us to the show on commentary as the camera pans the crowd inside the arena. He informs us that there are 10,714 fans in attendance inside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. Rhea Ripley’s theme hits and out comes the WWE Women’s Champion for our opening match.

She makes her way out and heads to the ring to a big pop as Cole points out that Ripley is undefeated in matches at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Her partners, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, make their way out next. Flair is wearing special ring gear made of bracelets given to her by fans over the years.

Jade Cargill, in ring gear paying homage to the late Michael Jackson, comes out accompanied by B-Fab and Michin. The trio make their way to the ring. It’s time for six-woman action to kick things off inside the ring as our first match of the evening.

Ripley starts for her team. Cargill looked to be doing the same for hers, but instead opted to tag out, bringing B-Fab in to kick things off instead. Ripley is not happy. Ripley sidesteps a pump kick and goes for a back suplex. B-Fab lands on her feet, but Ripley soon catches her in a suplex attempt.

B-Fab twists out and goes for a roll-up, but Ripley holds the ropes before connecting with a stiff clothesline. Alexa Bliss tags in. Ripley throws B-Fab down before Bliss hits a head-scissor takeover. Michin tags in and mocks Bliss. Bliss punches and knees her in the face before hitting a basement dropkick.

Bliss takes Michin down and hits an Insult to Injury for a two-count. Charlotte Flair tags in and lifts Bliss to strike Michin down. Michin quickly boots Flair back, but Flair kicks her in the head. Flair hits a snapmare and applies a head-scissor before flipping Michin over several times.

Flair kips up and chops Michin back. Michin ducks a clothesline, but Flair comes back with a cartwheel into a clothesline. B-Fab tags in, but Flair smashes her off the top turnbuckle. Bliss then hits B-Fab with a diving crossbody block. Jade Cargill pulls Bliss out of the ring and kicks her down.

Cargill gets in the ring and prepares to square off against Flair. Cargill knocks Ripley off the apron. Michin, the legal competitor, attacks Flair from behind. B-Fab tags in before Cargill does. Michin and B-Fab send Flair into the ropes for some kicks. Cargill then hits a clothesline.

Cargill slams Flair’s head off the top turnbuckle and tags Michin in. Michin picks up a two-count. B-Fab tags in and stomps Flair in the corner. Cargill tags back in and strikes Flair in the face. Cargill whips Flair hard into the corner, taking her down. Cargill taunts Flair while doing some push-ups.

Flair soon fights back with a chop, but Cargill cuts her off. Michin tags in and hits a vertical suplex for a two-count. Michin applies a front facelock. The crowd chants, “We want Mami!” Flair fights up and knocks Cargill and B-Fab off the apron. Flair boots Michin back and goes to the top rope.

Michin quickly cuts her off and taunts the crowd. Michin hits a super hurricanrana for a near fall. Michin sets up for the end, but Flair counters with a back body drop. B-Fab quickly tags in and stops Flair from making a tag. Flair tries to fight her off, but B-Fab hits a short-arm clothesline. B-Fab knocks Bliss off the apron.

B-Fab and Flair hit each other with stereo kicks, knocking each other out. Ripley and Michin tag in. Ripley dropkicks Cargill off the apron before attacking Michin with a knee to the face. Ripley hits Michin with a pair of clotheslines, followed by a kick to the midsection and a facebuster.

Ripley hits a basement dropkick and gets the crowd going. Ripley is put on the apron, but she knocks Michin back and hits a missile dropkick. Michin kicks out. Cargill was insanely late on trying to get in there for the breakup. The crowd chants, “This is awesome.” Ripley sets up for a Riptide. Cargill is late getting in again.

Ripley attacks Cargill before countering out of Michin’s Eat Defeat. Ripley headbutts her and goes for a Riptide, but Michin gets out. Ripley counters Eat Defeat and goes for an electric chair drop, but Michin counters with a poisonrana for a near fall. Ripley quickly kicks Michin down and tags Bliss in.

Bliss hits a head-scissor into a DDT on Michin for a two-count. B-Fab quickly tags in, but Bliss catches her with a Sister Abigail attempt. B-Fab rolls her up and kicks her in the midsection. B-Fab hits a DDT and covers for a two-count. Michin tags in. B-Fab and Michin go for a double-team DDT, but Bliss counters with a double DDT.

Flair tags in to a huge ovation. Flair goes to the top rope for a diving crossbody block on Michin and B-Fab. Flair hits Michin with a scary German Suplex and kips up. Flair sets up for a Figure Four Leglock, but Michin kicks her away. Flair nearly hits Ripley. Michin knocks Ripley off the apron.

Flair goes for a scorpion kick on Michin, but Michin counters with a Styles Clash. Ripley breaks it up with a running knee. B-Fab attacks Ripley, but Ripley takes her down. Cargill superkicks Ripley down. Bliss comes up and slaps Cargill in the face.

Cargill grabs her by the throat, but Flair big boots her out of the ring. Flair and Bliss pose in the ring before B-Fab and Michin take them out. Every woman is down. Ripley and Charlotte get on the same page and work together, making a big offensive comeback. They hug but Cargill hits Ripley with Jaded for the win.

Winners: Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab

Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca

After a quick backstage interview with Ethan Page, who gloats about how he is going to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship tonight, the pre-match video package airs to get us ready for our second match of the evening. WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch battles newcomer Sol Ruca in non-title action next.

The package wraps up, and then we cut to Cathy Kelley, who is standing behind the curtain with Sol Ruca right before she heads out to the ring. Ruca is asked if she is ready. She says the question is is Becky Lynch ready? She vows she is one Sol Snatcher away from proving the next generation is here to snatch the spotlight.

With that said, her theme hits, she walks off, and makes her way through the curtain. She heads to the ring for our final non-title match of the evening. We shoot backstage again and we see Becky Lynch doing a direct-into-camera, walk-and-talk promo as she makes her way to Gorilla. Her theme hits and out she comes.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off and running with this one. Sol with a spinning back suplex into a face buster. Becky misses an enziguri then Sol with a springboard crossbody.

She then hits her usual athletic misdirection then a super kick. Sort of Buckshot Lariat, that just looked awkward. Becky heads to the floor but Sol lands a kick then a running orihara moonsault.

Back in the ring Becky avoids a Sol Snatcher, Sol blocks a Manhandle Slam and goes after Becky in the corner. There’s an almost comical speed difference here. Becky runs into a kick, then sort of pulls the ref into Sol’s Sol Snatcher attempt.

That was awkward as heck, but the ref DQs Becky for yanking her into the attack. That was quick. Two minutes? Maybe three? No wonder they changed from title to non title multiple times.

Post match Becky whacks Sol with the belt and hits a Manhandle Slam. Another Manhandle Slam from Becky, the crowd chants for one more. Lynch does it again and leaves.

Winner via Disqualification: Sol Ruca

WWE Clash In Italy Update

Backstage, we see WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch find SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. Aldis informs her that she’ll defend the title against Sol Ruca next Sunday at the WWE Clash in Italy premium live event.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page

We see a quick Penta video promoting his title defense against Ethan Page. Backstage, Cathy Kelley briefly interviews The Irresistible Forces ahead of their title opportunity tonight against WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella. They vow to win and get rid of Scream Mode tonight.

Inside the arena we return, where the ring entrances begin for our next match of the evening. It’s all championship clashes in our final three remaining bouts tonight. Up next, the WWE Intercontinental Championship, with Penta defending against “All Ego” Ethan Page.

The champion and challenger make their respective ring entrances. Michael Cole points out on commentary that there has only been one title change in the history of Saturday Night’s Main Event, and it took place over 30 years ago. With three title tilts to go, that sure seems like it was said for a reason.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. They lock up and do some standing switches. Penta elbows out, hits the ropes, and kicks Page in the midsection as he tries to roll. Page sidesteps an avalanche and punches Penta down.

Page sends Penta into the ropes, but Penta ducks a clothesline and hits a running hurricanrana. Penta hits a clothesline, followed by a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Penta goes for a springboard move, but Page dropkicks him out of mid-air. Page punches away at Penta before knocking him into the corner.

Page sends Penta to the opposite corner and charges, but Penta drops him onto the top turnbuckle. Penta hooks the arm, does a springboard, and takes him down, knocking him out of the ring. Penta goes for a baseball slide, but Page moves. Penta quickly kicks him and backs up.

Penta charges, but Page hits a back body drop onto the commentary table. The referee is counting Penta out, but Page stops the count and sends Penta into the ring post. Page punches away at Penta before sending him into the ring post again. Page gets Penta in the ring and starts working on his injured back.

Page drops an elbow for a two-count. Page applies a rear chin lock. Penta fights up, but Page pulls him down. Page hits a basement dropkick for a two-count. Page goes back to the rear chin lock. Penta manages to fight up and chops out.

Page rocks him with a right hand and sends him into the ropes, but he lowers his head and eats a kick. Penta kicks him in the hamstring and hits a reverse sling-blade. Penta hits Page with a running kick in the corner before hitting a handstand slingshot corner dropkick.

Page rolls out of the ring to recover. Penta hits the ropes and hits a tope con hilo for a big pop from the Fort Wayne crowd. Penta rolls Page into the ring as the referee counts to nine. Penta gets on the apron, but he’s not in the ring. The referee doesn’t want to ruin the match, so he stops counting.

Penta goes for a dive and hits. Penta gets Page on the top rope, but Page punches him down to the apron. Penta charges and hits a head-scissor takeover off the top rope. Penta follows up with a springboard DDT for a two-count. Penta sets up for a Penta Driver, but Page elbows out.

Page boots Penta back and hits a kick to the skull. Page hits a powerslam for a two-count. Page fights Penta and sends him to the corner, but Penta hits a slingshot into a backstabber for a two-count. Penta stands Page up, and they start trading chops. Page rocks Penta with some forearms and hits the ropes, but Penta superkicks him.

Penta hits the ropes, but Page superkicks him. They trade kicks before knocking each other out. Penta sizes Page up and kicks him in the face. Page stuns him with a Confidence Breaker for a near fall! Page sets up for an Egoplex, but Penta counters into a Penta Driver! Page kicks out.

Penta sets up for a Mexican Destroyer, but Page cuts him off. Page puts Penta on the top rope, but Penta fights him. Penta turns him around, but Page rips at his mask. Page hits an avalanche powerslam! Penta kicks out! Page is in disbelief. Page hooks Penta’s head and punches away at him.

The crowd boos Page as he gets to his feet. Page rips the top turnbuckle pad off, but the referee catches him. The referee goes to put the pad back on as Page takes another one off. Page drives Penta into the exposed turnbuckle and rolls him up for a near fall.

Penta sidesteps Page, sending him ribs-first into the exposed turnbuckle. Penta hits a springboard Mexican Destroyer for the win. With the victory, Mr. Cero Miedo himself, Penta, successfully retains his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Penta

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships

Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend

It’s time for the co-main event of the evening. But first, Cathy Kelley is backstage with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige. Bella says they’re going into this match as underdogs. They’ve beaten them before and can do it again.

Paige says this was never supposed to happen. Nikki Bella is supposed to be here, but here they are. They’re not supposed to win tonight, but they’re gonna. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship will be defended next. Before that, however, we head into a quick commercial break.

When the commercial wraps up, we return inside the arena where the champions and challengers make their respective ring walks for our second-to-last match of the evening, and our second of three title tilts in a row to close out tonight’s special event.

The bell rings, and Paige dropkicks Lash Legend down before Brie Bella joins in about two seconds too late. Scream Mode takes it to Nia Jax. Bella comes off the top rope with a diving double ax handle. Jax eventually catches Bella with a Samoan Drop for a two-count. Jax puts Bella in the corner and tags Lash Legend in.

Bella boots Legend back before tagging Paige in. Legend grabs them by the throats, but they hit her with a double-team codebreaker. Paige covers for a no-count. Jax distracts Paige, and Legend hits a pump kick. Legend punches away at Paige for a two-count.

Legend hits some short-arm shoulder tackles, followed by a big splash for a two-count. Jax tags in and strikes Paige’s midsection. Jax puts Paige against the ropes and presses on her. Legend shoves Paige off the ropes. Jax leans Paige against the ropes and hits a nasty chop to the chest before applying a rear chin lock.

Paige tries to fight back, but Jax quickly cuts her off. Legend tags in and sends Paige into the corner before talking trash. Legend sends Paige to the opposite corner and clotheslines her down for a two-count. Legend locks Paige in a full nelson. Paige fights up, but Legend throws her down.

Legend chokes her on the middle rope before talking trash to Bella. Jax tags in and then just stands there on the apron. The referee reminds her she tagged in, so she sends Paige to the corner and avalanches her. Legend tags in and charges, but Paige pulls the top rope down to get her out of the ring.

Legend quickly stops Paige from making a tag and tags Jax in. Jax sends her to the corner and goes for a shoulder, but she hits the ring post when Paige moves. Bella tags in and hits Jax with a missile dropkick. Bella starts up the YES Kicks to take Jax down.

Bella knocks Legend off the apron and knees Jax in the face for a two-count. Jax shoves Bella away and hits a pop-up headbutt. Jax puts Bella on her shoulders and tags Legend in. Jax hits a Samoan Drop, and Legend comes off the second rope with a splash.

Jax tags back in. Legend ragdolls Bella, and Jax comes off the second rope with a diving leg drop. Paige dropkicks Legend into Jax to break up the pin. Paige tags in and comes off the top rope, but Jax catches her. Paige counters with a roll-up, and Bella presses on Paige’s rear end for leverage to pick up the win.

Winners and STILL WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Paige & Brie Bella

WWE World Tag-Team Championships

The Vision (c) vs. The Street Profits

It’s main event time!

But first, we shoot to WWE World Tag Team Champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory backstage warming up. Paul Heyman says they will deny the Street Profits the World Tag Team Championship. Paul says they’re the greatest crossover talents and Tag Team Champions. If the Street Profits want the smoke, the titles are the smoke.

The pre-match video package airs to set the stage for what will be our final match of the evening, and final chance for history to be made with the potential first title challenge on a WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show in multiple decades. The ring entrances take place.

Montez Ford will start the match against Austin Theory. The crowd is loudly buzzing for this match. They circle the ring, and Ford briefly gets in Logan Paul’s face. A “Logan sucks” chant fires up. Theory covers Paul’s ears. Ford rolls Theory up for a near fall.

They take a few moments before Theory takes Ford down and taunts the crowd. They lock up, and Ford applies a side headlock. Theory fights out and applies a side headlock. Ford whips him off, drops down, and leapfrogs him, but Theory runs over him with a shoulder tackle. Theory taunts the crowd.

Logan Paul tags in, and the crowd loudly boos him. Paul signals for a test of strength before kicking Ford in the midsection. Paul takes Ford down as he gets up, but Ford kips up. Paul sends him to the corner, but Ford slingshots over him and does some flips.

Ford hits a pair of arm drags and dropkicks him out of the ring. Paul and Theory regroup at ringside. Paul gets in the ring, but Ford dropkicks him down. Theory meets the same fate. Angelo Dawkins tags in. The Street Profits hit a double-team flapjack on Paul before giving Theory one onto Paul.

Theory is sent over the top rope. The Street Profits stand tall in the ring. Paul Heyman meets with his team at the ringside, and they start to head up the aisleway. The Street Profits cut The Vision off and punches them back down to the ringside area. Dawkins gets Paul in the ring and hits a spinning avalanche in the corner.

Dawkins kicks Paul in the head for a two-count. Paul reverses a whip, but Dawkins holds on and boots him back. Theory goes for an attack, but Dawkins knocks him down. Paul floors Ford with his titanium-loaded right hand. Paul punches away at Dawkins as the crowd chants, “Logan sucks.” Theory tags in.

The Vision hits a version of Poetry in Motion before Theory hits a butterfly suplex for a two-count. Theory does some push-ups before stomping on Dawkins’ hand. Paul tags back in, and The Vision hits a double-team shoulder tackle before posing. Heyman smiles smugly at ringside.

Paul applies a rear chin lock to Dawkins. Dawkins soon fights up and forearms him in the face. Paul hits a short-arm clothesline before taunting Ford. Theory tags in and takes Dawkins down. The crowd chants, “Fire Logan,” in tribute to Joe Hendry’s song about Paul.

Dawkins takes Theory down and sends Paul out of the ring. Paul pulls Ford off the apron before Dawkins can make the tag. Paul attacks Dawkins in the corner before tagging Theory in. They go for Poetry in Motion before taking them down with a neck-breaker and DDT combo move.

Ford tags in and hits a diving back elbow on Theory. Ford knocks Paul off the apron before hitting the ropes and wildly taking Theory down. Ford punches Paul off the apron again and goes after Theory. Theory goes for a rolling thunder dropkick, but Ford counters with a powerslam.

Ford hits a standing moonsault for a two-count. Theory quickly elbows Ford in the ear and lifts him, but Ford goes for a roll-up. Paul blind tags in. Theory punches Ford, and Paul hits a Buckshot Lariat for a near fall. Another loud “Logan sucks” chant fires up.

Ford hits Paul with a back body drop to the apron and rolls Theory up for a two-count. Dawkins tags in and hits a pounce into a German Suplex from Ford. Ford wipes out Paul with a dive to the floor. Ford tags in, and The Street Profits hit a blockbuster Doomsday Device for a close two-count.

As the action continues, we see Logan gets sent out of the ring by Dawkins, Ford then with a leap over the corner and onto both Logan and Theory. Bronn Breakker runs down but Ford jumps over him and Dawkins Pounces him over the table. Anointment from Dawkins.

Ford From The Heavens but Heyman gets Theory’s foot on the ropes to save the titles. Ford menaces Heyman, then jumps into Logan brass knuckles shot. Dawkins then dives onto Logan but Theory covers Ford to win. With the win, they retain their titles and the record for one title change at SNME in however-many years continues.

Once the match wraps up, we see Bron Breakker run back down and spear Dawkins. Another spear for Ford as well. Logan and Theory head back to the ring as well so everyone can pose for some final crowd heat. That’s how the show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and STILL WWE World Tag-Team Champions: The Vision