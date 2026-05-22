Latest Update On CM Punk’s WWE Absence

As PWMania.com previously reported, top WWE star CM Punk was removed from several scheduled live events that he was advertised for, including the European tour.

Rumors suggest that Punk’s removal was due to “schedule changes.” Additionally, he hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since the episode of Monday Night RAW following WrestleMania 42.

During the latest edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question regarding Punk’s whereabouts.

According to Sapp, the information he received about Punk indicates that his absence is indeed due to “some schedule changes.”

The reason for Punk’s extended absence since WrestleMania remains unclear, especially since he stated on RAW that he did not plan to take an extended vacation.

The last time Punk was seen in public was at the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano MMA fight that streamed on Netflix last weekend.