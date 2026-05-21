Confusion Surrounds Becky Lynch Match Ahead Of Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE has once again changed the stipulation for the match between Becky Lynch and Sol Ruca at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The matchup, which will take place at a special event, has had a bumpy journey. It was initially announced as a non-title match on Monday’s WWE RAW, then advertised on Tuesday as a title match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

However, WWE has now used Twitter (X) to promote the match, and the graphic has been updated to eliminate the title match designation. The poster now states: “.@BeckyLynchWWE battles @SolRucaWWE at #SNME this Saturday!”

It’s important to note that this match is the only one that does not have a preview on WWE.com’s Saturday Night’s Main Event page.

This raises the question of whether the social media team made a mistake in promoting the match or whether WWE has indeed changed the stipulation back and forth.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place this Saturday, May 23rd, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The show will air live on Peacock.