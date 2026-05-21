Nikki Bella Reveals Target Date For WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella spoke with USA Today about various topics, including her recovery from injury.

Bella said, “Injuries are so funny. I always try to ask that. (They’re like) ‘not until I see what your ankle looks like in June,’ and I’m like, ‘But if you were to just guess,’ and they’re like, ‘Don’t know, not until June.”

On when she hopes to return to the ring:

“I’m hoping, for me in my head, end of June would be incredible, but I also don’t want to go back too early, because you know the big part about when people get re-injured is because their strength isn’t matching, so I need to make sure the calves, the quads, glutes, I need to make sure they’re all built up.”

Bella suffered an ankle injury earlier this year that required surgery. As a result, she had to withdraw from the Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match at WrestleMania 42. Paige took her place, teaming with Brie Bella, Nikki’s sister, for her return to WWE.

They were victorious and won the titles. This weekend, they will defend the titles again at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event against The Irresistible Forces, which includes Nia Jax and Lash Legend.