Backstage Injuries And Creative Changes Reportedly Hurt WrestleMania 42

Bryan Alvarez discussed in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE WrestleMania 42’s return to Las Vegas, Nevada, for a second consecutive year is one of the factors being considered both internally and among fans following the event.

He pointed out several issues, including reduced momentum and lower-than-expected ticket sales, that shaped the show’s overall perception.

Alvarez believes that several internal factors contributed to the mixed reactions from the WWE Universe and critics regarding the premium live event (PLE).

These included injuries and creative changes. He mentioned that running the show in Las Vegas for two consecutive years posed some challenges, but it was not the only issue; there were additional problems as well.

One factor Alvarez highlighted is that WWE is not as “hot” as it once was. He noted that the company had planned the WrestleMania card long in advance, including a feud between CM Punk and Bron Breakker, with Breakker positioned as “the guy” after defeating Punk. Unfortunately, Breakker’s injury disrupted these plans.

Furthermore, Alvarez mentioned that Bronson Reed’s injury also affected the card and prompted further changes behind the scenes. He added that WWE considered various marquee matches during the planning stages, including Roman Reigns versus Cody Rhodes and Rhodes against Drew McIntyre at different points.

However, WWE ultimately moved away from some of these ideas because audiences had seen those matchups multiple times in recent years. WrestleMania 42 featured several significant storyline shifts leading up to the event, with WWE adjusting plans for both nights in the weeks prior.