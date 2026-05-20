Possible Timeline Revealed For WWE’s John Cena Classic Tournament

As reported previously by PWMania.com, WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena made an appearance at WWE Backlash to announce the John Cena Classic tournament.

The tournament will feature NXT talent competing against main roster talent. However, details about the tournament, including its specific timeline, were unclear at that time.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, sourced from F4WOnline, a potential timeline for the tournament was discussed during a WWE town hall meeting on Tuesday.

The report indicated that the John Cena Classic is tentatively scheduled for the latter half of the year, with a source close to the situation suggesting it will take place before the end of the year.

Cena himself acknowledged that the tournament’s structure is still being developed, referring to it as a “work in progress” during his interview with Adam’s Apple.