Former WCW Personality Sparks Controversy Over Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return

Former WCW personality Missy Hyatt publicly reacted to Brock Lesnar’s surprise WWE return on Monday night, referencing Lesnar’s connection to the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit involving former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Lesnar returned during the May 18 episode of WWE Raw in Greensboro, North Carolina, attacking Oba Femi during an in-ring open challenge segment. The appearance marked Lesnar’s first WWE television appearance since WrestleMania 42.

Following Lesnar’s Raw return, Hyatt posted the following reaction on X:

“I just heard brock lesnar is back. Did they find a woman to woo him back with urination videos? Did a big wig procure him a woman as a negotiation perk? Or did he just want to get out of the house, since those previous allegations are never fun to discuss with your wife if you are home 24/7?”

Lesnar was referenced in an amended lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant in January 2025. The complaint, filed against McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, alleges that McMahon attempted to arrange a sexual encounter between Grant and Lesnar during negotiations surrounding a new WWE contract for Lesnar.

The amended filing further alleges that McMahon directed Grant to send sexually explicit material to Lesnar and included additional claims involving alleged coercion, explicit communications, and WWE’s handling of internal investigations tied to McMahon.

Among the allegations included in the amended complaint are claims that:

McMahon sent Grant graphic text messages describing sexual fantasies involving multiple men

McMahon allegedly asserted that only he had the authority to “arrange” Grant’s sexual encounters

McMahon allegedly recorded Grant while she was nude without her consent and shared the footage with Laurinaitis

WWE’s 2022 internal investigation into McMahon allegedly failed to interview Grant

McMahon allegedly pressured Grant to sign a non-disclosure agreement quickly to avoid repercussions within WWE

A spokesperson for Grant previously stated that “for far too long, abuse was allowed to thrive under WWE’s leadership.”

It is important to note that Lesnar has not been formally accused of wrongdoing in the lawsuit and has not been named as a defendant in the case.

The original lawsuit was filed in January 2024 in federal court in Connecticut, with the amended complaint naming Lesnar filed one year later in January 2025. The legal proceedings remain ongoing, with the case currently in discovery alongside related WWE shareholder litigation in Delaware Chancery Court.