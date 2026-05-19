Updated WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Card For May 23, 2026

WWE has officially expanded the lineup for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIV, adding a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship clash that will see newly crowned champions Brie Bella and Paige defend their titles against the powerhouse duo of Lash Legend and Nia Jax.

The championship bout is set to take place on May 23 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Bella and Paige, officially competing under the team name Scream Mode, secured the title defense after successfully retaining the championships on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw against The Judgment Day members Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

The finish came after Liv Morgan was ejected from ringside. During the chaos, one of the championship belts slid into the ring, leading to Perez falling directly into Bella’s pinning setup, allowing Brie to score the decisive roll-up victory. Following the match, Morgan, Perez, and The Judgment Day launched a post-match assault on the champions before Bayley and Lyra Valkyria ran down to even the odds.

The challenge from Legend and Jax was first issued during the May 15 edition of WWE SmackDown in Columbia, South Carolina. The duo confronted Bella and Paige backstage to demand a title opportunity. Later that same night, Scream Mode defeated Giulia and Kiana James in non-title action, with the championship match becoming official once the champions survived their Raw title defense.

The “Scream Mode” branding was recently confirmed through new WWE Shop merchandise released this week. The name combines Bella’s iconic “Brie Mode” catchphrase with Paige’s Anti-Diva persona and signature scream.

Bella and Paige originally captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in the Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 42. The title win marked Paige’s shocking WWE return after nearly ten years away from the company, stepping into the match after Nikki Bella suffered an ankle injury that forced her out of action.

WWE also announced another addition to the Saturday Night’s Main Event card during Raw, confirming a non-title match between Becky Lynch and Sol Ruca.

Ruca recently challenged Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, but Lynch declined to defend the title, stating Ruca first needed to earn a victory on the main roster. Since being called up after WrestleMania 42, Ruca has suffered losses to Liv Morgan and Iyo Sky and is still searching for her first win on Raw or SmackDown.

Updated WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIV Card

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Brie Bella & Paige (Scream Mode) (c) vs. Lash Legend & Nia Jax (The Irresistible Forces)

WWE World Tag Team Championship

The Vision (Logan Paul and Austin Theory) (c) vs. The Street Profits

Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca (non-title)

Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIV airs live on Saturday, May 23 at 8 PM ET. The event will stream on Peacock in the United States, while international viewers can watch live via WWE’s official YouTube channel.