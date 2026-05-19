WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (5/19/2026): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT is live tonight from “The Sunshine State.”

The Tuesday, May 19, 2026 installment of the weekly WWE NXT on The CW Network airs live tonight at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the 5/19 episode are the following matches and segments:

* Tatum Paxley vs. Lizzy Rain for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

* Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars for the NXT Tag Team Titles

* NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and NXT North American Champion Myles Borne vs. Mason Rook and Kam Hendrix

* Keanu Carver vs. Tate Wilder

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.