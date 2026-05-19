Tuesday, May 19, 2026
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WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (5/19/2026): Orlando, FL.

By
Matt Boone
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

WWE NXT is live tonight from “The Sunshine State.”

The Tuesday, May 19, 2026 installment of the weekly WWE NXT on The CW Network airs live tonight at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the 5/19 episode are the following matches and segments:

    * Tatum Paxley vs. Lizzy Rain for the NXT Women’s North American Championship
    * Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars for the NXT Tag Team Titles
    * NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and NXT North American Champion Myles Borne vs. Mason Rook and Kam Hendrix
    * Keanu Carver vs. Tate Wilder

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.

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