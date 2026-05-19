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Blake Monroe Talks About Asuka Retirement Rumors, Teases Main Roster Debut & More

By
Matt Boone
-
Blake Monroe in WWE
Blake Monroe | WWE

Blake Monroe recently spoke with Vicente Beltrán for an interview promoting WWE Clash In Italy.

The following are some of the highlights.

On teasing a SmackDown debut on the May 29 episode in Barcelona: “Here’s the thing. SmackDown is coming to Spain. Do you know who else is coming to Spain? Blake Monroe. I haven’t made my SmackDown debut yet, maybe Barcelona is the place to do that. I mean, I am from Europe, Barcelona is a beautiful place. Hopefully, the people are beautiful too. Maybe you finally get to see the historic moment that The Glamour debuts on SmackDown. Maybe. That’s a good enough reason to buy a ticket, and Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes and people like that will be there, but, maybe The Glamour will be there.”

On Asuka retirement rumors and a potential match against her in the future: “So Asuka to me is one of the best women’s wrestlers in the world, and I remember watching her after she won the Rumble wrestling Charlotte Flair and thinking, wow, like she’s something special, and I feel like she came to WWE and she elevated the NXT women’s locker room. She elevated the main roster locker room too. I don’t know where her heart is, what her decision is, but I would love to wrestle her one day. So for me, I’m kind of heartbroken if this is it, but I also respect her and what a career she’s had. So, I mean, she’s amazing.”

On her reaction to Mark Henry’s recent comments about her being an ‘old school’ style talent: “That means a lot. I mean, I love Mark Henry and I was smiling reading that, which I don’t often smile, and it did make me really happy because I do think I’m pretty old school and pretty traditional. You know, I’m a wrestler’s wrestler, and if you look at my journey and moving all around the world and getting good at this craft, I think, like I said, Blake Monroe has something that not every woman has, and don’t get me wrong, everybody’s journeys are special, but I’m a wrestler’s wrestler, and I think you’re going to see that when I do eventually decide to debut on SmackDown.”

Watch the complete Blake Monroe interview via the YouTube player embedded below.

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