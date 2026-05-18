Backstage Update On Baron Corbin Possibly Returning To WWE

As reported previously by PWMania.com, Dave Meltzer mentioned on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that discussions about a possible return for Baron Corbin have taken place within WWE. However, he indicated that he was unsure if any agreement had been reached to bring him back at this time.

According to Fightful Select, speculation about Corbin’s return has been ongoing internally for the past few weeks. One source within the company described the situation as “out of left field,” indicating it was unexpected.

Although a return has not been confirmed, sources have suggested that Corbin maintains a positive relationship with WWE. Many people noted during his release that they wouldn’t be surprised if he eventually returned.

Currently, Corbin is competing in Major League Wrestling (MLW) under the name Bishop Dyer. It was clarified that he is not bound by an MLW contract, as confirmed by The Takedown on Sports Illustrated.

This lack of a contract allowed Corbin to participate in a dark match before AEW Dynamite in January. He currently holds the MLW World Tag Team Championship alongside Donovan Dijak as part of the team known as The Skyscrapers. However, there has been no update regarding a possible return for Dijak at this time, although discussions may have occurred.