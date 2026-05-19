Nic Nemeth Says Being “Selfless To A Fault” May Have Hurt His WWE Run

Nic Nemeth believes one of the qualities that helped define his WWE career may have also prevented him from fully breaking through as a long-term main event star.

Speaking on the Sweet Pop podcast, Nemeth reflected on his nearly two-decade run in World Wrestling Entertainment, admitting that his commitment to making opponents look great may have come at the expense of pushing himself harder as a top champion.

Nemeth, best known to WWE fans as Dolph Ziggler, competed for WWE from 2005 until his release in 2023. During that time, he earned a reputation as one of the company’s most reliable in-ring performers thanks to his explosive bumping, athletic selling, and ability to elevate opponents in major matches and storylines.

While he captured the World Heavyweight Championship twice, along with five Intercontinental Title reigns and two United States Championship runs, Nemeth never fully cemented himself as a permanent fixture at the very top of WWE’s main event scene.

Looking back, Nemeth acknowledged that his mindset often centered more on the overall quality of the match than on protecting his own spot.

“Everybody has a different perspective, guys like Shawn Michaels and Lance Storm think very differently, right? But the core ideas, the 101 psychology of what works and what doesn’t, will never go away. That’s always there, and that’s what linked me to all these different teachers, and to a fault, I was a little selfless. I was like, ‘I want you to look great. I want this match to be great. I want everyone to be talking about it,’ instead of going, ‘I want to be talked about as world champion,’ and there’s a difference there. Maybe it’s a reason I had a job for 20 years. But also, it’s detrimental to yourself when you’re not fully stepping on some backs and knifing some people in the back. When you’re not doing that, you miss out on getting ahead.”

Throughout his WWE career, Nemeth was frequently praised by fans and peers alike for his ability to make opponents look credible, whether working with rising stars, established veterans, or celebrity crossover talents. His performances in matches against names such as Seth Rollins, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, and others often earned critical acclaim despite inconsistent pushes at the top of the card.

Since departing WWE, Nemeth has found renewed momentum in TNA Wrestling, where he signed following his September 2023 release. He captured the TNA World Championship in October 2024 and held the title until January 2025 during his first reign with the company.

Nemeth also made a brief WWE return during the “Last Time Is Now” tournament tied to John Cena’s retirement storyline in late 2025 at Madison Square Garden, where he was eliminated by Solo Sikoa.

Now outside the WWE system, Nemeth appears increasingly comfortable reflecting honestly on the balance between longevity, selflessness, and the pursuit of top-tier success in professional wrestling.