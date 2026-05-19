WWE Superfan Vladimir Hospitalized Following Serious Fall

Longtime WWE superfan Vladimir Abouzeide has reportedly been hospitalized following a serious fall, according to an update shared by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

Johnson posted the news on Twitter/X, revealing that Vladimir — widely known to wrestling fans through his decades-long presence at WWE events and the documentary Superfan: The Story of Vladimir — suffered a major concussion after falling and hitting his head on concrete.

Johnson wrote:

“I am beyond saddened to pass along the following news on Vladimir Abouzeide, subject of WWE documentary Superfan: The Story of Vladimir and the company’s only officially recognized superfan. As we have previously, Vlad has been battling Parkinson’s Disease over the last several years. One of the by-products of the disease is terrible balance issues. This past week, Vlad was walking with his sister when he suddenly fell, striking his head on the concrete. He suffered a major concussion and there was concern about bleeding on the brain, but we are told that he is believed to be out of imminent danger when it came to the bleeding.

Vlad will, however, remain hospitalized in NYC for some time to come. There is no timetable for his release as I write this.

Vlad’s sister gave me permission to pass along the word so that she can ask everyone to please keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he recovers. Vladimir has been one of my dearest, closest friends for decades. I ask that everyone please send him the best wishes you can.”

Vladimir became one of the most recognizable fans in WWE history thanks to his constant ringside appearances during the Attitude Era and beyond. His passion for professional wrestling eventually led WWE to officially recognize him as the company’s premier superfan, culminating in the release of the documentary Superfan: The Story of Vladimir.

Over the years, Vladimir developed close friendships with numerous wrestling personalities and became a beloved figure within the wrestling community.

Everyone at PWMania sends best wishes to Vladimir Abouzeide and hopes for a full recovery.