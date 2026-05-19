WWE Executives Have “No Regrets” About Returning WrestleMania To Vegas

Mark Shapiro has shed more light on WWE’s decision to hold WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas for a second consecutive year, acknowledging that the move may have sacrificed some of the “first-time” momentum typically associated with the company’s biggest annual event.

Speaking with Yahoo Finance, the TKO President reflected on the success of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas and revealed that the overwhelmingly positive response from fans and internally within WWE played a major role in bringing the event back to Nevada instead of moving forward with previously planned adjustments involving New Orleans.

“Some of the challenges we had there is usually we move WrestleMania year after year to a new spot, and that allows us to obviously grow and see the kind of economic impact we would expect.

Maybe it’s a mistake I made because Vegas was so huge last year and such a winner for our fans and the product that I said to Nick Khan, who runs WWE, ‘We got to go back to Vegas next year. Like, we have to move New Orleans down the road and we got to come back to Vegas.’”

Shapiro went on to praise Las Vegas as one of the premier entertainment and sports destinations in the world, emphasizing how the city continues to attract major events across multiple industries.

“I mean, Las Vegas—I don’t need to tell you—is the mecca for great events. More and more events are moving there. Music has residencies, and more and more sports teams, evidenced by the National Hockey League and soon-to-be Major League Baseball, are popping up there with teams to come.

Obviously, the Las Vegas Raiders are a massive success in Las Vegas.”

Despite some comparisons being made between the performances of WrestleMania 41 and WrestleMania 42, Shapiro made it clear he has no regrets about returning to Las Vegas for back-to-back years.

“So, absolutely no regrets on going back there. But the only reason you’re hearing some of the ‘Hey, it’s not what it was last year,’ is because we’re not benefiting from the first-mover experience.”

Traditionally, World Wrestling Entertainment rotates WrestleMania between different host cities each year, allowing the company to maximize local market excitement, tourism impact, and stadium demand. WrestleMania 41’s success in Las Vegas reportedly convinced WWE leadership that returning immediately was worth the gamble, even if some of the novelty factor had diminished.

The decision also highlights WWE and TKO’s broader strategy of positioning WrestleMania as a global entertainment spectacle on par with the biggest annual sports and music events in the world.