Backstage Update On Randy Orton’s WWE Absence

Randy Orton’s absence from WWE television since WrestleMania 42 is reportedly tied to the serious back issues he has been managing for years.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer clarified that Orton’s ongoing medical situation — not simply creative plans — is the primary reason he has been off television following WrestleMania. “Back injury. That’s why he’s been gone since WrestleMania and it’s probably why he didn’t win the title,” Meltzer stated.

“He’s got a back injury and it’s significant.”

Meltzer added that the issue is the same long-term spinal condition that nearly ended Orton’s career several years ago. “He’s had it for years. It almost ended his career, came back, still there and that’s why he’s been out.”

Orton underwent spinal fusion surgery in 2022 after suffering a severe back injury that sidelined him for approximately 18 months. At the time, there was legitimate concern internally that he might never wrestle again.

However, Orton returned at WWE Survivor Series 2023 and eventually worked his way back into the main event scene.

According to previous reports from Bodyslam and Fightful, WWE had internally discussed the possibility of Orton defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42 before plans changed in the final weeks leading into the show.

Orton earned the WrestleMania title shot after winning the 2026 Men’s Elimination Chamber match.

The WrestleMania build itself included heavy involvement from Pat McAfee, whose alliance with Orton became a major part of the storyline. Earlier concepts reportedly included Aleister Black psychologically targeting Orton and attempting to bring back the “Apex Predator” side of his character before those plans shifted.

Rhodes ultimately retained the championship at WrestleMania in Las Vegas, though the story clearly continued afterward. Orton attacked Rhodes following the match, using the title belt and delivering a punt kick in the closing angle.

Rhodes himself reportedly left the match badly battered, suffering a swollen-shut eye and being placed into concussion protocol afterward.

Orton’s last physical WWE appearance came on the April 25 episode of SmackDown. He was later advertised for WWE Backlash 2026 as part of a rumored tag team match involving Rhodes and McAfee, but those plans never materialized.

With Rhodes now moving into a championship feud against GUNTHER for WWE Clash in Italy, Orton’s eventual return remains one of the major unanswered questions on the SmackDown side of WWE programming.