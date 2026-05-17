Backstage WWE Speculation Emerges Regarding AEW Television Rights

As PWMania.com previously reported, both All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) have denied a recent claim that AEW was advised in advance of WBD’s sale to develop a “contingency plan” in case the company’s current multi-year broadcast deal with WBD is not renewed for its fourth option year in 2028.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared that an individual within WWE has indicated that many believe AEW may not secure a deal with Paramount, the incoming owners of WBD and its television networks. This individual also expressed doubts about AEW’s ability to find a viable broadcasting agreement elsewhere.

Meltzer reported that someone at a high level in WWE suggested that AEW is unlikely to secure another television deal after its current agreement with WBD expires. However, he noted that similar rumors circulated during previous negotiations leading up to AEW’s lucrative multi-year broadcast deal with WBD, which included AEW programming being simulcast on HBO Max and pay-per-view events available through the streaming service.

The latest broadcast rights deal between AEW and WBD featured a 2.3 times increase in value. Meltzer indicated that such rumors are often circulated to create uncertainty among talent, discouraging them from considering signing with AEW.

Regarding the earlier speculation about AEW’s future and Paramount’s potential disinterest in AEW programming, the Observer Newsletter reported that sources in WWE said decisions about AEW’s broadcast future have not yet been made. Additionally, no one knows when the merger will be finalized or who will be responsible for making decisions regarding AEW in this new corporate structure. WBD recently informed its shareholders that it anticipates the merger will close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approval. This timeline provides AEW with at least a year, if not longer, to secure a new media rights deal, either with Paramount Skydance or elsewhere.

As many are aware, UFC, which is also under the umbrella of WWE parent company TKO, has a major broadcasting agreement with Paramount+. In contrast, WWE and TKO have existing broadcast partnerships with other major media companies, including NBCUniversal’s USA Network for SmackDown, Disney/ESPN for WWE premium live events, Netflix for Monday Night Raw, and The CW for NXT. Additionally, rival promotion TNA Wrestling currently has a broadcasting deal with the AMC Network. For the time being, AEW’s television future remains uncertain.