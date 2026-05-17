Ticket Sales Update Revealed For Monday’s WWE RAW In Greensboro

WWE is set to hold this Monday’s episode of RAW at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. According to WrestleTix (via Wrestling Observer), ticket demand is slower this time than during WWE’s last visit for a television show.

So far, 8,245 tickets have been distributed for the event. In contrast, during WWE’s last TV show at this venue—on May 16, 2025, for an episode of Friday Night SmackDown—11,883 tickets were sold. That episode featured Tiffany Stratton retaining the WWE Women’s Championship against Nia Jax, Drew McIntyre accepting Damian Priest’s challenge for a steel cage match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, among other highlights.

For the upcoming RAW, a Women’s Tag Team Championship Match has been confirmed. This will feature the defending champions, Paige and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, facing The Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Additionally, the Oba Femi Open Challenge will take place.

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is expected to respond to the brutal attack launched by Jacob Fatu against him and The Usos last Monday, although WWE has not yet announced a segment involving him.