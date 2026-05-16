Backstage Update On Blake Monroe’s WWE SmackDown Debut

Blake Monroe, the former WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, was announced as “coming soon” to SmackDown during the April 24th episode. Since then, several vignettes promoting her arrival have aired.

According to reports from both PWInsider.com and Fightful Select, Monroe is expected to travel with the Friday Night SmackDown crew next week as the show heads to Lexington, Kentucky, at the Rupp Arena. However, it’s important to note that neither report confirms her debut for next week’s show; they only state that she will be at the venue.

Monroe is the latest NXT star to be called up to the main roster, joining other post-WrestleMania additions like Fatal Influence, Ricky Saints, Sol Ruca, Ethan Page, and Joe Hendry.