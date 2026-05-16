Raquel Rodriguez Reveals How Her Priorities Have Changed

WWE star and Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez spoke with Soundsphere Magazine about various topics, including what she has learned about herself during her nearly 10-year journey with the company.

Rodriguez said, “I think I’ve learned that I’m much stronger than I believe. I can handle a lot more than I think I can. When you’re out there in this crazy business, you’re on your own, young, growing up through this business for 10 years. It’s the longest job I’ve ever held, by the way. You really grow as a human, as a person, and you learn what’s important in life. For me, at least, my priorities have definitely changed a lot. I’ve focused more on my health this year; I’ve focused more on my family and my connections and my relationships that matter to me the most. That’s what really gets me through the long travel days and the long nights on the road when I miss my animals and I miss my family. But I’ve learned that I can do it and that I can stay strong. As long as I have my beliefs and my faith, there’s really nothing that can get under my skin these days.”