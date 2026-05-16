Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (5/22/2026)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air on the USA Network.

The show will begin at 8 PM ET at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. It will also be available to international viewers on Netflix and will serve as the go-home show for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Currently, the only match scheduled for next week’s show is Shinsuke Nakamura versus MFT’s Talla Tonga in a singles match.

Make sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.