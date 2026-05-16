Updated Lineup For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Following Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the company has announced the updated lineup for this month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special.

WWE Women’s Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley and the duo known as Charlexa (composed of “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss) will face Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

Also announced for the event is a title match featuring WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta defending his title against “All Ego” Ethan Page.

Additionally, The Vision, which consists of WWE World Tag Team Champions “The Maverick” Logan Paul and Austin Theory, will defend their titles against The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford).

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled for Saturday, May 23, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The show will air live on Peacock.