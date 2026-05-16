John Cena Opens Up About Eye Condition Diagnosis

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena recently spoke with People about various topics, including his diagnosis of Demodex blepharitis. This condition causes his eyes to become red, itchy, and uncomfortable, which led him to seek medical attention from an eye specialist.

Cena said, “I had a lot of redness and itchiness, and every once in a while, waking up with eye crusties and stuff. At the same time, given my age — I’m 49 now — my vision was going a little bit, so I just figured it was par for the course. But because my vision was going, I needed to see if I needed glasses or prescriptions.”

On the treatment he got:

“I recommend that everybody do the same. A regular eye checkup is just as important as taking care of your teeth or anything else. The examination was easy. It’s certainly part of a regular eye exam, and the diagnosis was simple.”

On how he still uses reading glasses:

“Now, I still need my readers, but I don’t have that redness, that itchiness and certainly not waking up with the crusties.”