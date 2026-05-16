Backstage Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE RAW

On Monday, WWE RAW took place at the Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The show was headlined by a segment featuring World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns, “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu, and The Usos, comprising “Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso.

The event also featured several exciting matches, including an AAA Mega Championship match in which reigning champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day faced The Original El Grande Americano.

Additionally, there was a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with “The Ruler” Oba Femi against Los Garzas (Angel and Berto), and a singles match between “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY and Sol Ruca. The Women’s Tag Team Champions, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella and Paige, also had a segment featuring The Judgment Day, including WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, “Big Sexy” Raquel Rodriguez, and “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez.

RAW also showcased “The Lion of Bulgaria” Rusev in a singles match against “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans. In another segment, WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta, “All Ego” Ethan Page, “The Lion of Bulgaria” Rusev, and “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans teamed up.

The Vision, comprising World Tag Team Champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory along with “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker, faced The Street Profits, consisting of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, plus Joe Hendry in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

Finally, there was another segment with The Vision, The Street Profits, and Joe Hendry. According to a report from Fightful Select, details about the producers for each segment and match from this episode were provided, and it was noted that the show was internally titled “Unceremonious.”

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Shane Helms produced The Vision’s in-ring promo and match against The Street Profits and Joe Hendry.

– Chris Park (Abyss) produced the singles match between Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev.

– TJ Wilson and Jason Jordan produced the segment between Paige, Brie Bella and The Judgment Day.

– TJ Wilson and Jason Jordan also produced the singles match between IYO SKY vs. Sol Ruca.

– Chris Park (Abyss) also produced the Oba Femi open challenge.

– Bobby Roode produced the backstage segment between Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh.

– Bobby Roode also produced the AAA Mega Championship Match between The Original El Grande Americano vs. “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and the segment between Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu and The Usos.