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Blake Monroe Wants Spot In WWE’s John Cena Classic

By
James Hetfield
-
Blake Monroe
Blake Monroe | WWE

WWE star Blake Monroe discussed various topics with Marca, including her interest in participating in the John Cena Classic.

Monroe said, “Of course I want to be part of it. It looks like it’s going to be a huge tournament, and obviously you need to headline it with a big name like the glamorous Blake Monroe. As for who I’d like to face. I just escaped from the NXT women — they were giving me a hard time. But we have so much talent. I’d love to face Tatum again because we have unfinished business after she put me in a coffin. There’s also Kendall Grey and lots of new European additions. I’d love to be a part of it. And if I’m not there, I’ll enjoy watching it because it’ll be interesting to see how all these people from different places clash.”

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