Blake Monroe Wants Spot In WWE’s John Cena Classic

WWE star Blake Monroe discussed various topics with Marca, including her interest in participating in the John Cena Classic.

Monroe said, “Of course I want to be part of it. It looks like it’s going to be a huge tournament, and obviously you need to headline it with a big name like the glamorous Blake Monroe. As for who I’d like to face. I just escaped from the NXT women — they were giving me a hard time. But we have so much talent. I’d love to face Tatum again because we have unfinished business after she put me in a coffin. There’s also Kendall Grey and lots of new European additions. I’d love to be a part of it. And if I’m not there, I’ll enjoy watching it because it’ll be interesting to see how all these people from different places clash.”