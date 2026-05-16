Update On Former WWE Star Priscilla Kelly

Since her 2025 stint in TNA, former WWE star Priscilla Kelly has not been seen on television often. She made a return to the independent circuit last year, but in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp shared some updates on her current status.

According to Sapp, Kelly has been working with MLW (Major League Wrestling) for several months and has become a valued member of their roster. He also noted that MLW is placing a strong emphasis on developing their women’s division, featuring talents such as Shotzi, Lady Frost, and Zamaya alongside Kelly.

Kelly has previously expressed interest in AEW (All Elite Wrestling), where she has made a few brief appearances. Although her ex-husband, Darby Allin, is now the champion, they have maintained a friendship and remain on good terms. However, given her struggles with the Gigi Dolin persona, it seems likely that she will seek opportunities to truly be herself.

MLW Fusion is set to return to television soon, so it appears Kelly may be in a good position where she is now.