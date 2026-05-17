Triple H Teases Big Opportunities At AAA Noche de Los Grandes

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently promoted the 2026 AAA Noche de Los Grandes event on his official Twitter (X) account.

In his post, Triple H highlighted that the AAA Mega Championship will be defended on WWE RAW for the first time ever on Monday. He described this milestone as a reflection of the brand’s growth and the opportunities that arise from it. Additionally, Triple H emphasized that the May 30 event is a golden opportunity for talent to make their mark.

Triple H wrote, “Monday saw a historic match take place: the first time the @luchalibreaaa. Mega Championship was defended on #WWERaw. As that brand continues to grow, so do the opportunities. In two weeks, LIVE from Monterrey, MX, the world will see who seizes them. #AAANocheDeLosGrandes.”

The AAA event is scheduled to take place at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, on Saturday, May 30th. The headline match will feature a Hair vs. Hair contest between Original El Grande Americano and El Grande Americano II. Additionally, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. will defend the AAA Latin American Title against El Hijo del Vikingo.