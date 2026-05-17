Marty Jannetty Reportedly Undergoes Foot Amputation

Former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty’s longtime friend, Eddy Mansfield, appeared on an episode of Monte & The Pharaoh, where he discussed various topics, including Jannetty’s recent foot amputation.

Mansfield said, “One of my dearest friends ever on the face of this earth, and was a great wrestler, had his foot amputated, his name is the Rocker Marty Jannetty.”

On how he has stood up for years for Jannetty to be taken care of and how he called on WWE to help Jannetty:

“You can’t help him when he is in the biggest need of his life and fighting for his life.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)