Lyra Valkyria Reveals The Origin Of Her Ring Name And Persona

WWE star Lyra Valkyria spoke with the Toronto Sun about various topics, including the origin of her ring name and persona.

Valkyria said, “I chose the name Valkyrie, not actually knowing that it was a Marvel character and a goddess and and all this other stuff. I chose it because of an Irish book, where an Irish girl starts a secret new life and has to take on a secret name. Uh, which is kind of how I felt when I started wrestling because I was in school and I didn’t have any friends that were into it. And I actually hid it from all of my friends for a while because I didn’t know what it was going to be like. I didn’t know if I would just go and embarrass myself and then want to run away. I even thought of giving my wrestling school a fake name just in case. It’s my favorite book, Skulduggery Pleasant by Derek Landy. It turns out, Valkyrie, I also have an interest in mythology and it turns out there’s an Irish version of that called the Morrigan which is this whole Irish goddess that shapeshifts into crows, birds, and I’ve always loved that kind of imagery and the stories connected with that. So it just kind of all merged together and um is a big part of how I present myself in in the ring.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)