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WWE Files New Trademark For “WWE Hard Hitters”

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE logo
WWE

WWE recently submitted a trademark application for the term “WWE Hard Hitters” on Friday, May 15, as reported by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for use in computer and video games, specifically for applications accessible through global computer networks and wireless devices.

WWE’s most recent video game release was WWE 2K26, which was launched on March 13.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“IC 009: Video and computer game tapes, video and computer game discs, video and computer game cassettes, video and computer game cartridges, video and computer game CD-roms, video output game machines for use with televisions; video and computer game software; video games for use with wireless devices; online video games; video games for use via a global computer network and wireless devices; coin-fed amusement gaming machines; interactive video game programs and computer game cartridges; interactive multimedia computer games on all platforms comprised of computer hardware and computer game software; electronic games that involves interaction with a user interface to generate visual feedback on a video device; video and computer game tapes, video and computer game discs, video and computer game cassettes, video and computer game cartridgesVideo and computer game tapes, video and computer game discs, video and computer game cassettes, video and computer game cartridges, video and computer game CD-roms, video output game machines for use with televisions; video and computer game tapes, video and computer game discs, video and computer game cassettes, video and computer game cartridges.”

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