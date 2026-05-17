WWE NXT Live Event Results From Canton, Ohio 5/16/2026

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Canton Civic Center in Canton, Ohio, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) def. BirthRight (WWE Men’s Speed Champion Lexis King and Uriah Connors) in a Tag Team Match.

– Tate Wilder def. Tristan Angels in a Singles Match.

– The Vanity Project (WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes and Myka Lockwood) def. OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) and Jaida Parker in a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.

– Myles Borne (c) def. The Culling’s Niko Vance to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship.

– Tatum Paxley (c) def. ZARIA to retain her WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

– Bayley def. “Too Strong” Kali Armstrong in a Singles Match.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta def. The Vanity Project’s Jackson Drake in a Non-Title Match.

– AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice (c) def. WrenQCC’s Kendal Grey, Nikkita Lyons and Kelani Jordan in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

– WWE NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill def. Grayson Waller and Naraku in a Tag Team Match.