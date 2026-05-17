Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Sunday, May 17th, 2026, through Saturday, July 18th, 2026, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

* WWE NXT live event (Johnstown, Pennsylvania) on May 17th – 1,145 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Greensboro, North Carolina) on May 18th – 8,245 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Lexington, Kentucky) on May 22nd – 5,657 tickets sold.

* WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (Fort Wayne, Indiana) on May 23rd – 9,241 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Columbus, Ohio) on May 25th – 8,034 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDon (Providence, Rhode Island) on June 12th – 4,797 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Baltimore, Maryland) on June 15th – 6,154 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Kansas City, Missouri) on June 19th – 3,634 tickets sold.

* WWE live event (Cardiff, Wales) on June 20th – 2,187 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (London, England) on June 22nd – 8,772 tickets sold.

* WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (New York City, New York) on July 18th in Madison Square Garden – 4,953 tickets sold.