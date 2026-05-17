Paul Wight Reportedly Signs New Contract With AEW

According to Fightful Select, sources within AEW have informed Sean Ross Sapp that pro wrestling legend Paul Wight’s contract with the promotion expired earlier this year; however, he is believed to have signed a new deal with AEW. The length of the new contract is currently unknown.

Wight joined AEW in February 2021 as both an in-ring talent and a commentator on AEW Dark: Elevation. He made his in-ring debut for the company at All Out 2021, where he defeated QT Marshall in a one-on-one match.

Wight last competed in pro wrestling at the Jericho Cruise in 2024, teaming up with Chris Jericho and Mike Bailey to take on Kyle Fletcher, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Lance Archer. His most recent appearance on AEW television was during the Full Gear Tailgate Brawl last November, where he provided commentary for a singles match between QT Marshall and Big Boom! A.J.