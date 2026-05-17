AEW Double Or Nothing Almost Completely Sold Out Ahead Of PPV

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to hold its 2026 Double or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV) on Sunday, May 24th, at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. The demand for tickets indicates high anticipation for this year’s event.

According to WrestleTix, AEW has distributed 14,027 tickets for the PPV out of the available 14,028. By Friday morning, the company had sold 13,848 tickets, with the cheapest standard admission ticket currently priced at $74.25. In the past 48 hours, over 500 tickets have been sold, likely due to the confirmation of additional matches for the show.

For context, last year’s event in Glendale, Arizona, sold just 8,200 tickets. Around this time last week, sales had reached 12,800 tickets.

This year’s show will feature a Hair vs. Title Match for the AEW World Championship between Darby Allin and MJF, as well as an “I Quit” Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship between FTR and Cope & Cage, with the future of the legendary tag team on the line.

Additionally, more participants have been added to the Stadium Stampede Match between Team Jericho and Team Ricochet. The company also announced an AEW Women’s World Championship 4-Way Match, where Thekla will defend her title against Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, and Jamie Hayter. Furthermore, there will be two men’s and one women’s quarterfinals in the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.