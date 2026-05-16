Update On Alicia Atout’s AEW Status

AEW backstage interviewer Alicia Atout, who returned to the company in 2024 and married top AEW star MJF last September, has not been seen or heard from on TV for a significant period, leading many fans to wonder about her whereabouts.

In a recent edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that she is still under contract with AEW; however, he does not know how frequently Atout is present at the shows.

It has been speculated that AEW may have chosen to take her off TV temporarily while her marriage is still fresh in everyone’s mind, so that her role as a broadcaster doesn’t get overshadowed by MJF’s storylines.

Atout has been openly praising her husband on social media, enjoying what can be described as the “honeymoon phase.” Additionally, she has played a heel role in MLW, which is something she could potentially explore again.

As of now, there is no update on when fans might see her again, but with her contract still active, it seems likely that we will see her return in some capacity soon.