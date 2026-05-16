AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (5/16/2026): Salisbury, MD.

The road to AEW Double Or Nothing continues tonight in “The Old Line State.”

AEW Collision is live tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from Salisbury, MD.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the May 16, 2026 episode:

* Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara for the AEW World Championship

* Willow Nightingale vs. Red Velvet for the TBS Championship

* The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & The Infantry)

* The Opps (Samoa Joe & Anthony Bowens) vs. The Lethal Twist

* Divine Dominion 5-Minute Tag Team Eliminator