Saturday, May 16, 2026
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AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (5/16/2026): Salisbury, MD.

By
Matt Boone
-

The road to AEW Double Or Nothing continues tonight in “The Old Line State.”

AEW Collision is live tonight at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max from Salisbury, MD.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the May 16, 2026 episode:

    * Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara for the AEW World Championship
    * Willow Nightingale vs. Red Velvet for the TBS Championship
    * The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & The Infantry)
    * The Opps (Samoa Joe & Anthony Bowens) vs. The Lethal Twist
    * Divine Dominion 5-Minute Tag Team Eliminator

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