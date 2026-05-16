AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 5/13/2026

According to WrestleNomics, last Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS attracted an average of 585,000 viewers and earned a rating of 0.10 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 0.85% decrease from the previous week’s viewership of 590,000, and the rating remained the same at 0.10 in the same demographic. It’s important to note that these figures do not include viewership from HBO Max. However, the rating in the 18-49 demographic is an increase from two weeks ago. Overall, this total audience size is the lowest for the show since the January 21st episode, which had 498,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Dynamite averages a rating of 0.11 in the key 18-49 demographic and 633,000 viewers in 2026, compared to a rating of 0.167 and 618,000 viewers for the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by AEW World Champion Darby Allin defending his title against “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, who is the NJPW World Television Champion and part of the Don Callis Family.