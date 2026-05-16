Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers events scheduled from Saturday, May 16th, 2026, through Sunday, August 30th, 2026, providing an early look at the company’s performance across multiple markets. You can check them out below.

* AEW Collision (Salisbury, Maryland) on May 16th – 1,345 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Portland, Maine) on May 20th – 2,136 tickets sold.

* AEW Double Or Nothing (Queens, New York) on May 24th – 11,850 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) on May 27th – 2,339 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Huntsville, Alabama) on May 30th – 1,283 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) on June 3rd – 2,322 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Youngstown, Ohio) on June 6th – 1,228 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Cincinnati, Ohio) on June 10th – 1,220 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Cincinnati, Ohio) on June 11th – 860 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Rio Rancho, New Mexico) on June 24th – 1,058 tickets sold.

* AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (San Jose, California) on June 28th – 4,122 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Boston) on July 15th – 1,259 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Boston) on July 16th – 744 tickets sold.

* AEW All In: London (London, England) on August 30th – 23,596 tickets sold.